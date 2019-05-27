ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police were called to break-up a pool party in Midtown Monday night and when they arrived they discovered a drowning victim.
People called police to complain about the party at 500 Northside Circle NW just before 8pm.
When police arrived, the party-goers scattered.
Officers found a 19-year-old man who they believe drowned. They performed CPR, but could not save him.
The investigation continues.
