ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police were called to break-up a pool party in Midtown Monday night and when they arrived they discovered a drowning victim.
People called police to complain about the party at 500 Northside Circle NW just before 8 p.m.
When police arrived, the party-goers scattered.
Officers found 19-year-old Shomari Billings, who they believe drowned. They performed CPR, but could not save him.
Billings was a sophomore at Georgia Southern University where he studened management.
Police do not believe foul play was involved but they're waiting for an official ruling from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.
Managers sent the following letter to residents:
"Dear Residents,
You may have heard about a tragic event at the pool this weekend. Someone held an unauthorized event at the pool. The news media is reporting that, tragically, a young person drowned. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. We would like to take a few moments to reinforce some critical points.
First, be aware that drowning does not look like you might expect. The Red Cross says that people often slip under the water or even appear to be swimming but can be in distress. It is important for everyone to keep an eye out for others in the water especially when no lifeguard is on duty.
We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their search for who is responsible. Also – in addition to the legal aspects, we must also reinforce that this unauthorized event broke a number of pool rules – including those which forbid alcohol use. Also, the pool is for the use of residents only. Any residents responsible for planning or promoting this event have violated the terms of their lease and will have their lease terminated."
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.