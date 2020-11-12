ATLANTA (CBS46)-- When Catherine Joiner arrived to a CBS46 mock-up of a teenager's bedroom, the mother of two quickly spotted something wrong.
"I see lots of hiding places," she says. Picking up what appeared to be a can of Pringles chips, she went looking for the hack. "It appears to be about half-full but it appears to be unopened." The can, like many other objects, has a false bottom that reveals a hiding place.
Catherine isn't a detective. She's a mother who got her training in spotting these hiding places after trying to save her teenage son from addiction. "It's so sad because they can literally hide it in plain sight and you can be the most vigilant parent. We may not recognize what's right in front of our eyes."
In a pandemic, the security of being at home can be misleading. "Everything may appear okay. They're not out running the streets. They're home. Everything appears to be fine but they're hiding it in plain sight," she says.
Matt Myers agrees. He's now a drug abuse counselor at The Insight Program. "It took an entire year of regular drug use before my parents caught me one time," he recalls. He has helped counsel Catherine's son, who is now almost two years sober. They're both looking to help anyone else who needs it
"If you find your kid is experimenting with drugs and alcohol, please take them in to see a counselor who can properly discern if a problem has been developed," he says.
(0) comments
