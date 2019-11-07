TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officers spotted a speeding vehicle near Tucker Norcross Rd that was reported stolen around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
After conducting a traffic stop, 3 men and 1 woman were arrested and taken into custody.
DeKalb County Police discovered numerous weapons, ammunition, and narcotics inside the stolen vehicle.
All 4 suspects have been booked into the DeKalb County Jail. They are facing charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Motor vehicle and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Their names have not been released at this time.
