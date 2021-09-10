ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two women have been arrested and charged after the Murray County Sheriff's Office found an estimated four pounds of methamphetamine in their possession. Investigators said one of the women was attempting to transport the drugs from Gordon County into Murray County. A search warrant would reveal that she was not working alone.
The search warrant was executed on Sept. 5, which ultimately lead to the drug bust. The Murray County Sheriff's Office said all four pounds of meth were confiscated.
Tonya Jo Martin, who investigators say was operating the vehicle containing the drugs, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
Rhonda Jean Simmons of Calhoun was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for her role in the crime.
