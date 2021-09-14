STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) — A massive drug bust in Clayton County led to the arrest of three people and the confiscation of a number of narcotics.
During a patrol in the 7000 block of Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge on Saturday, officers made contact with a vehicle they say was parked improperly.
While approaching the vehicle, Clayton County officers said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. Upon further investigation, officers determined that there were three people in the vehicle. Also in the vehicle was crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, edibles and two handguns.
All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute A Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm with During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Weapon/Silencers and a host of other drug related charges.
The drugs and guns were seized by police.
