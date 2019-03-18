CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A 52-year-old mother is facing drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency drug bust landed her behind bars.
Donna Brown was arrested on March 14th in Calhoun. The arrest came on the heels of a search home belonging to Brown in North Carolina. She is charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl, possession of THC, xanax, marijuana, cocaine, LSD and dronabinol liquid all with the intent to sell.
A search of a storage unit registered to Brown was also searched in Paulding County. There agents located 20 handguns, long guns and accessories along with bump stocks.
Brown's son, Fred Michelson, was arrested a week earlier in a separate drug bust in Woodstock. Agents seized 50,000 fentanyl pill along with his arrest.
Additional charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.