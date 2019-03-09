WALTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a certain criminal can't seem to get enough attention from law enforcement.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says the unidentified male criminal was caught with more than six ounces of heroin, four ounces of methamphetamine, 13 THC oil vials, 64 mushroom infused chocolate bars and to top things off, a probation violation.
The post goes on to state, "He [the criminal] has no job but managed to accumulate close to $15,000 cash."
