BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in a fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on July 1.
The shooting happened at a gas station located at the 4500 block of Thompson Mill Road in Buford. Upon arrival police found the body of 15-year-old Branden Gerena lying behind the gas station. Gerena appeared to have suffered from a gun shot wound to the back.
After a thorough investigation, officials believe that Dillard and Wilburn were selling marijuana and that Dillard allegedly shot Gerena in their car.
According to police, Wilburn drove while Dillard proceeded to rob the Gerena.
Police arrested 21-year-old Denzel Wilburn of Buford was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of Marijuana.
However, 20-year-old Savion Dillard of Jonesboro is on the run and has active warrants for his arrest.
Dillard was charged with Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Savion Dillard, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.