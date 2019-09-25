NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A drug deal gone wrong cost a 22-year-old man his life late Tuesday evening.
Norcross Police believe the victim was dealing with an unidentified 20-year-old from Lawrenceville when he was stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Guest Inn on Peachtree Industrial.
The suspect was arrested and admitted to the fatal stabbing. He was booked at Gwinnett County Detention Center.
