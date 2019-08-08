JACKSON, Ga. (CBS46) – The Butt’s County Sheriff’s Office recently closed a 3-month investigation targeting a criminal organization responsible for dealing 95 percent of all cocaine in Butts County.
The D.E.A. assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation known as “Operation Crackdown,” which led to the arrest of 26 of 29 suspects.
Those arrested were taken to the Butts County Jail where they are charged with sale of crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and various other charges.
