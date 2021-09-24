ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Auburn Police Department seized a bag of what they believe is ecstasy designed to look like candy during a traffic-related incident on Wednesday.
The pills look like little frog heads and are multi-colored. Auburn Police are asking parents to speak to their children and educate them about suspicious candy.
Although Auburn Police did not post specifics about the incident, a commenter on Facebook says she say it happen in a Dollar General parking lot.
PREVIOUS STORY: Dangerous, drug-laced candies with names like 'Trips-Ahoy' seized in SW Atlanta raid
Drugs designed to look like candy have risen in popularity in recent years. The biggest danger is that illegal drugs are not regulated and there is no way to know its potency. Additionally, because of their innocent appearance, people who take drugs that appear to be candy may take more because they look harmless. Also, if the drugs are left out by adults, children may mistake them for regular candy or may accept them from friends or strangers.
