Drugs, guns and gang members arrested in law enforcement sweep

MACON, Ga. (CBS46) - Ten local, state and federal agencies assisted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit to nab 25 suspects off the streets.
The joint operation took four guns off the streets in addition to methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana. The street value of the illegal drugs was more than $325,000.
Law enforcement agents called the assignment Operation Extended Stay because of the continued connection of a specific drug case and several arrests leading back to extended stay hotels.
The investigation took place between June 17, 2019 and January 2020. Several of the arrested are gang members.
