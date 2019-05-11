DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident on I-85 ended in a fatality early Saturday morning. The accident happened around 6 a.m. just north of Pleasant Hill Rd in Duluth.
According to police, a drunk driver rear-ended a disabled vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the interstate. The accident then caused the driver of the disabled vehicle to be hit by a tractor-trailer which resulted in a fire.
Witnesses were able to pull the disabled driver to safety, but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have identified the deceased disable driver as Najee Clarke, 24, of Lawrenceville.
They have also identified the at-fault driver as Amanda Parker, 33, of Norcross.
According to officials, Parker was arrested and charged with DUI and Homicide by Vehicle.
