Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) Three times the legal limit. That’s how high police say a woman’s blood alcohol level was when she plowed into an Alpharetta police officer’s car.
Now that woman is facing multiple charges – including DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle – after hitting an Alpharetta police car around 2:30 this morning.
Police say that woman failed her sobriety test and say luckily no one was killed.
Just after two this morning, an Alpharetta Traffic Enforcement Officer was patrolling on Georgia 400 near Holcomb Bridge Road.
“He witnessed a single vehicle crash, the vehicle in front of him lost control, hit the median wall, and was disabled,” said Sgt. Howard Miller, with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
He requested the assistance of Roswell police since it was in their jurisdiction.
Another Alpharetta officer in the area heard the call and went that way to assist with traffic control.
“Our officer got there a couple minutes later, activated her emergency blue late, and positioned her car behind the other officer’s car, and the vehicle that was disabled in the roadway,” Sgt. Miller added, “Thankfully, the officer made the decision to get out of her car, and go up and converse with the other officer to find out what happened, offer her assistance.”
Minutes later – police say an Infinity sedan came toward them at around 85-miles per hour – plowing into the back of the officer’s car…without even touching the brakes.
The officers went to check on her and, luckily, she was okay.
“During that conversation, our officer asked, well, did you see my blue lights? And the driver apparently said yes, she did, and she didn’t know why she didn’t stop,” Sgt. Miller said.
Roswell police have charged Megan Johnston with DUI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and following too closely.
Police say thankfully that officer was not in the car at the time, or this could have ended very differently.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
