FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A an alleged drunk driver made the most of his night when he lead a Forsyth County deputy on a quick pursuit.
The driver, Santiago Ortiz Catala, was travelling on Hwy 369 near Hammonds Crossing when he was spottted by Deputy Coggins. Coggins quickly attempted to make a traffic stop when he noticed tow incident of Catala failing to maintain his lane.
As soon as the Catala saw the flash of blue lights he navigated a U-turn and the lead the deputy on a pursuit. However it wasn't long before Catala lost control of his vehicle while navigating a turn. His hit an embankment, flipped before coming to a stop.
Deputy Coggins and his K-9 approached the vehicle but Catala was nowhere to be found. He was later located in a nearby wooded area and arrested.
He is charged with: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, drug related objects, possession of a schedule 1 drug, obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/eluding, failure to maintain lane, DUI, altering serial number on a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.
