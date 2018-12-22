Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A woman is facing multiple charges after she drunkenly drove her her vehicle into a home in Northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.
Atlanta Police say Nicole Jackson was driving in the 1600 block of Audrey Place when her vehicle left the roadway and collided into the bedroom of a residence.
Neither the driver or resident were injured in the incident. Although the home suffered significant damage, the residents were not displaced.
Brown, who was arrested at the scene, faces charges for failure to carry/exhibit a licence, reckless driving, D.U.I. and not driving in proper lanes.
