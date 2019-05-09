HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who fired a shotgun while intoxicated in Hall County was arrested on Wednesday.
According to officials, Justin Lee, 29, was under the influence of alcohol when he fired his shotgun towards another resident’s home.
The incident happened on 4800 block of Flat Creek Road, in Oakwood.
A mother and her two children who where home at the time of the incident and they were not injured.
Deputies arrested Lee shortly after, and he was charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and reckless conduct.
Lee was taken to Hall County Jail and had since been posted bond on the charges.
Officials reported this case is still under investigation.
