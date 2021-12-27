ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg, who she was in a relationship with.
Alyssa Danielle Wild was arrested on Dec. 27 during a traffic stop in Franklin, Tennessee. She is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Holmberg was found shot to death Christmas morning in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Super 8 hotel in Dublin, Georgia.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
