In the battle of the groundhogs, we have a split decision from Punxsutawney Phil and General Beauregard Lee. The two groundhogs delivered opposite forecasts in their part of the country Tuesday morning.
Punxsutawney Phil went first with his Groundhog Day prediction and he wasn't feeling too lucky. Phil's forecast said there will be six more weeks of winter after he did see his shadow Tuesday morning.
Moving from Pennsylvania back to the Peach State, General Beauregard Lee emerged from his morning slumber and delivered the opposite forecast saying he did not see his shadow and there will be an early spring!
My Official Prognostication: Early Spring!!! pic.twitter.com/l46qrJa9Cs— Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2021
Thus far, it's been a relatively mild winter for Georgia standards. Still, you wouldn't know that from the past few days plus, get ready for another cold snap this weekend into next week!
