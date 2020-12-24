Crashes caused by a drunk driver left 12 people injured with five transported to area hospitals Thursday.
It happened after a driver committed a hit and run at the intersection of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road. After the crash, police say the man fled through a parking lot where he struck several more vehicles. He then fled north on Buford Highway until one of the vehicle’s wheels fell off, causing it to lose control and spin into oncoming traffic.
The resulting crash involved five other vehicles and injured 12 people, five of whom were transported to area hospitals. Police say the drunk driver was arrested on multiple traffic offenses and was found to be wanted for aggravated assault by another metro agency.
