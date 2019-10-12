ALPHARETTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A suspected drunk driver is facing several charges after speeding excessively and flipping his car.
Alpharetta police said a DUI officer clocked the driver of a Volvo going 131 miles per hour while traveling north on GA 400 near Haynes Bridge Road early Saturday morning.
The officer tried to stop the car, but police said the driver took off faster when he saw the blue lights behind him.
Police said the 33-year-old man tried to exit at McFarland Parkway but was going too fast, went airborne, hit the concrete median and flipped over the guardrail.
He was able to walk out of the car.
The driver, whose name has not been released yet, is charged with DUI, open container of alcohol, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing and eluding from law enforcement.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted because the crash happened in their jurisdiction.
