LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County police officer avoids serious injury after an overnight crash involving a DUI driver.
Just after midnight Friday, a DeKalb County police cruiser was involved in a crash with a motorist at the 2800 block of Turner Hill Road. The officer was not seriously injured. The driver of the civilian vehicle was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.
