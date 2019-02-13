Duluth, GA (CBS46) A Duluth boy is dead after he was struck by three vehicles while trying to cross a busy Gwinnett County roadway Tuesday night.
Gianni Salazar, 12, was trying to cross Pleasant Hill Road near Woodberry Drive around 7 p.m. when he was struck by three different vehicles.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.
All three drivers remained on the scene until officers arrived. None of the drivers were charged after it was determined that Salazar wasn't in a crosswalk.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.