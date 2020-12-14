Duluth home ravaged by fire, no injuries reported

A Gwinnett County woman lost her home to a fire Monday afternoon on the 2700 block of Norwood Way. The ranch-style home was destroyed when a couch fire grew out of control and ravished the residence in Duluth.

Fire investigators say the woman notified the agency of the blaze. There was no one found inside the house and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators believe the fire may have been started by smoking materials.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary assistance for the woman who was displaced by the damage. T

