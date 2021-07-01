DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — A Duluth man was arrested by the FBI in Atlanta on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Jonathan Davis Laurens, 38, was arrested on several charges. A full list of charges is listed later in this story.
FBI Atlanta tweeted the update, along with a photo of Laurens, Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Davis Laurens, 38, of Duluth, GA was arrested by #FBI Atlanta on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Documents available at DOJ https://t.co/TB9hPWGmxd pic.twitter.com/g38iY13bT4— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) July 1, 2021
The criminal complaint said the FBI received at least seven tips from the public regarding Laurens having been inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The complaint continues to talk about the research the FBI did on Laurens' Facebook account to help identify him.
"On April 14, 2021, the FBI Atlanta Field Office conducted open source research on Laurens and captured screenshots of Laurens' public Facebook account. Laurens' posts on January 6, 2021 regarding being inside the U.S. Capitol were still viewable."
The complaint also shows several screenshots of video that identify Laurens. We have a photo gallery of those screenshots here:
Here are the full list of charges Laurens faces:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Enter and Remaining on the Floor of Congress
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
You can view the entire criminal complaint below:
