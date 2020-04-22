WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Duluth man was arrested after attempting to meet a teen for sex in Cherokee County Tuesday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Sung On Yi after he drove to an undisclosed area in Woodstock to meet with what he thought was a teen under the age of 15 for sex, according to investigators.
Around 1 p.m. officers arrested Yi without incident; he was charged with Attempted Child Molestation, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor and Using a Computer Service to Lure a Child to Commit Illegal Acts.
Investigators told CBS46 that they began communicating with Yi online for approximately 2 weeks.
Yi remains in custody without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
