DULUTH, Ga (CBS46) -- Police identified the person killed outside a Duluth apartment complex Saturday, but they are still trying to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.
Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Department said that the victim is 20-year-old Nicolai Manget of Loganville.
A little after 11 Saturday night, residents of the Prescott Apartments in the 1600-block of Centerview Drive called 911 because they heard gunshots.
When police got there, they found two men in the wood line behind the complex. Both had been shot.
One victim told police they had been out walking when they were "confronted by a dark shadowy figure."
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the website if you have a tip in the case.
