The Duluth Police Department became the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to adopt the 911eye emergency assistance technology.
911eye is a leading next-generation technology that pinpoints a caller’s location and allows them to share real-time texts, audio, video or photos during an emergency call.
This technology provides DPD with a way to simultaneously receive multiple streams of video from callers to increase their situational awareness, reduce response times and create safer outcomes during a crisis.
"We're excited to begin using 911eye, anything we can do to help our residents, visitors, and businesses stay safe, we're all in! 911eye takes us to the next level of public safety." said Duluth Police Department’s Chief Belcher.
911eye enables a caller with any smartphone to seamlessly share live video, texts, pictures and GPS coordinates directly from their phone to the department Communications Center without the need of installing an
App on their phone.
Information sent using 911eye can be shared in real-time with first responders before they arrive at a scene.
This vital information assists public safety professionals to make better
decisions and quickly mobilize the correct resources.
How it Works:
911eye allows our Communication Center to send a secure, single-use link to a 911 caller without the need to download and install an App on their phones. Instead, 911eye works through SMS text messaging or email, where the caller simply clicks on the URL link to begin sending texts, real-time video streams or photos from the scene.
That data allows our communications center to accurately determine a caller’s location, collect vital information from the caller and view the incident as it unfolds.
The communication center can then assess the seriousness of an event and quickly determine the proper resources that are needed.
911eye immediately and accurately displays a caller’s location through GPS coordinates drawn directly from the smart device, which are dynamically refreshed. That feature provides visible, real-time updates for the position of the caller if they are moving, which can be critical to finding someone during an emergency. When the call is ended there is no data left on the caller’s phone.
All information shared through 911eye is securely stored and cataloged at the police department.
