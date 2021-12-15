DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- New video released by the Duluth Police Department shows the driver of a white four door sedan going 94 mph through the intersection of Buford Highway and Pleasant Hill road, right near Duluth Middle School during school hours.
The driver can be seen both driving at high rates of speed as well as not using a blinker and failing to maintain lanes.
In a Facebook post addressing the speeder, the Duluth Police Department added the caption “SLOW THE _____ DOWN!” followed by “Here is yet another speeder in one of our School Zones going 94 MPH. There is no excuse for this!”
The comments, riddled with concerned parents and community members who want the speeder ticketed.
“The only thing I could think of was wow,” said Kim Roper, who has lived in Duluth for years and says speeding has been a problem on the main thoroughfares. “I’m just appalled that somebody would put others at risk as much as that does.”
Roper added that, in her opinion, the Duluth Police Department is doing an excellent job at monitoring and policing speeders and other reckless drivers.
