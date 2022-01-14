GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Duluth Police Department busted an illegal gambling operation at a Shell gas station at 2700 Buford Highway in Duluth after an investigation that began months ago.
MAP OF THE AREA
The police department says they received a tip that the business was paying cash to people who were playing the electronic gambling machines at the gas station.
They executed a search warrant at approximately 3 p.m. Jan. 11 and arrested one person. That person, who was an employee, is being charged with one count of Commercial Gambling.
The investigation is still open.
