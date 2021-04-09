Duluth police are looking for “eyes in the sky” to join its force.
The department has openings for both a full-time and part-time person to monitor over 350 cameras throughout the city. The camera monitors will “observe suspicious activity in progress” and assist officers who respond to calls.
The posts are considered civilian and they are not sworn positions.
One position is full-time with benefits and the other is part-time, 20-25 hours per week. They both pay about $17.31 per hour.
To view requirments for the openings, please click here.
For questions contact Major Mark Hunter by telephone at 678-512-3710 or by email at mhunter@duluthga.net.
