Duluth Police are looking for 24-year-old Zion Xavier Bynum, who has been reported as missing.
Bynum left his home on River Chase Trail near Pleasant Hill around 5 p.m. Sept. 9 without his cell phone.
Bynum has no friends or relatives in the area and suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia disorders. He is also non-verbal.
Police say Bynum is about 6-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information about Bynum is asked to contact Det. Davis or the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.
