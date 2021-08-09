DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local police officer who was critically injured following a serious crash in Duluth Saturday morning has been identified along with the suspect who fled the scene.
Officer Ricky Porter, who was in his marked patrol vehicle, was on his routine patrol on Peachtree Industrial Blvd near Abbotts Bridge Road when the accident occured.
The 12-year veteran officer was struck by a driver who was traveling East on Abbotts Bridge Road. Police say the driver identified to be Eduardo Gutierrez failed to stop at the red light. Gutierrez then fled the scene, however, officers were able to locate and arrest him following an extensive search hours later.
Officer Porter who was reported unconscious was extricated from his patrol car by the Gwinnett County Fire Department. He was then rushed to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
"The entire Duluth Police Department family would like to ask the community to continue sending their thoughts and prayers for Officer Porter as he recovers," said the police department.
