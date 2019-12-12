DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Duluth are looking for a truck stolen from an apartment community.
The vehicle, a four-door truck with huge tires and axles, has a New York license plate reading BRAAAAAP.
If you have any information on the location of the vehicle or whover stole it, you're asked to contact Duluth Police.
