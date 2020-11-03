A Superior Court Judge has extended voting hours at the Ferguson Elementary School through 7:20 p.m.
"The extension was made due to a brief evacuation at the precinct location earlier this morning," a county official said.
Voters who are in line at the time of closing will be permitted to cast a ballot. All other precincts will close at 7 p.m.
Ferguson Elementary School (Precinct 72) is located at 1755 Centerview Drive in Duluth.
