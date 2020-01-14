GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth police are reminding residents of several safety tips after Ring cameras captured a man with a gun checking car doors in a subdivision.
The department posted the videos on their Facebook page with a warning to never approach someone attempting to commit a crime like what was shown in the videos.
"If I saw that I'd immediately call 911, there's no question about it," said Mark Jefferson, who lives in the area.
The social media post came with another reminder: To keep valuables out of the car and lock the doors.
It continued to say, oftentimes the guns thieves use are stolen from unlocked cars. In the posted videos, the doors were locked.
The department urges people who see something, to call police and give a description of the person you saw and the car they were in.
