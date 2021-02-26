GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Firefighters were called to Backstreet Eatery Bar & Grill in downtown Duluth this morning. When crews arrived, the structure had heavy smoke rolling from the top of the building.
The fire attack team saw flames in two separate areas of the restaurant and moved quickly to bring them under control. A search team ensured the basement area did not have any victims while the fire was being extinguished.
Officers from the Duluth Police Department helped firefighters evacuate the adjacent businesses.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.