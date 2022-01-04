DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Watershed crews are responding to a water main break Tuesday afternoon.
Crews are working to repair the water main break at Twin Keys Apartment Homes on Briarwood Road in Atlanta.
Authorities say traffic into the complex is blocked because the only street in and out has collapsed. Part of the roadway reportedly collapsed earlier today under the weight of a DeKalb County dump truck, which had to be removed using a crane.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene for assistance.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
