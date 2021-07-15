FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Fayetteville public safety personnel are on the scene of crash involving a dump truck that crashed into a store front.
The incident happened on Highway 85 North near Fayette Pavilion. Police say the truck veered from the roadway and crashed into the shopping plaza across the highway from Fayette Pavilion. The driver was taken to an area hospital.
A spokesperson told CBS46 the store is closed at this time and no one was inside during the crash. They don't know yet what caused the crash. They are now working to remove the truck from the store and are working to check the stability of the building.
One lane is blocked, and traffic is moving slowly through the area. Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.