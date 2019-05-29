TROUP, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crew member’s dump truck was found rolled over early Wednesday morning in Troup County.
At the time of the incident, the crew member was hauling gravel when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer causing his dump truck to rollover.
The accident happened on Mountville Hogansville Road just north of Costley Road.
Police reported the driver did not suffer from life-threatening injuries and he was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.
