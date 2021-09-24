ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crews battled a fire at the Holiday Inn Express in northwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.
Around 1:42 p.m., the Atlanta Fire and Rescue crew members rushed to the inn on Cone Street after reports of a fire in the area. Employees and guests began to evacuate the hotel before firefighters arrived to the scene.
According to investigators, the fire was located in the back-alley side of the building, inside of a dumpster. The fire damaged five floors of rooms directly adjacent to the dumpster.
Luckily, no injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
