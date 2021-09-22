ATLANTA (CBS46) – Dunkin' is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its new Dulce De Leche Donut at participating restaurants throughout the greater Atlanta area.
The limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar. The Dulce De Leche Donut is available now through Friday, October 15 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.
“Dunkin’ is proud to be able to share in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honor our Hispanic guests with this special sweet treat!” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “This month is a special time to recognize the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans on our society and we can’t wait for our guests to celebrate alongside us all month long.”
