ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dunkin’ of Georgia and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a check for $40,000 to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday.
The donation stems from Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut program this past July.
As part of the Gold Joy Donut fundraiser, $1 from every Gold Joy Donut purchased at participating Georgia restaurants from July 1-15 benefitted the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is committed to supporting these children and their families as part of their mission to bring joy to kids battling illness or hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.