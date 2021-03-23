Dunkin’ in Sandy Springs is re-opening its doors after its next-generation remodel.
The restaurant is located at 6060 Roswell Rd NE.
To celebrate the revamp, they are giving away a free cup of coffee.
On Wednesday, March 24 customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee from 5:00am – 10:00am.
There will be a social distance ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am.
Followed by a check presentation for a $1,000 donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The renovated restaurant features a new design, with a modern atmosphere, a convenient drive-thru, and technology perks.
Sandy Springs Dunkin’ is the first Dunkin’ in the state of Georgia, which originally opened in 1968.
