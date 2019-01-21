ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A new Dunkin' store is coming to Midtown Atlanta, and for the grand opening guests have a chance to win a year of free coffee and textbooks.
The storefront, which will be located 530 17th Street NW, celebrates its grand opening on January 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The first 100 guest will receive a free year of Dunkin' coffee and other prizes. Local students will have the opportunity to enter into a rally for a chance to win free textbooks for a year.
Order of events
- 7:00 a.m. - First 100 guests receive free coffee for a year
- 8:00 a.m. - Free textbooks for a year giveaway
- 9:00 a.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony with Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Representative Cortez Stafford
The new restaurant will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer free Wi-Fi to all guests.
