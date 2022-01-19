ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dunkin' has introduced several new seasonal items for Winter 2022, according to their press release.
They include a new winter blend coffee with notes of gingersnap; a brown sugar oat iced latte with creamy oatmilk and brown sugar cookie flavor; bacon and cheddar or egg white and veggie omelet bites; chive and onion stuffed bagel minis; and the new Stroopwafel Donut, which features Dunkin's beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies.
"Heading into the coldest winter months, we wanted to bring new flavor and excitement to one of America’s favorite daily rituals – breakfast at Dunkin’,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’. “With our new winter menu, guests can kickstart their new year and discover a new way to breakfast at Dunkin’ with our new Winter Blend Coffee and protein-packed Omelet Bites.”
Dunkin' is also serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee through Feb. 1. Additionally, guests who join Dunkin' DD Perks loyalty program can get one free medium hot or iced coffee when they sign up online or on the Dunkin' app through Feb. 22.
If you have restaurant news you would like to share, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
