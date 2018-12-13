Dunwoody Elementary School evacuated after threat

DUNWOODY (CBS46) -- Dunwoody Elementary School was evacuated Thursday morning. A large police presence was also seen at the school.
CBS46 reached out to a spokesperson with DeKalb County Schools, who said the school district was investigating a threat.
Students have since been allowed back in the school, according to a parent, although some parents have elected to take their children home.
The school spokesperson did not say what kind of threat was made to the school.
