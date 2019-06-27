DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For Steven and Laura Lynn, June is not an easy month.
It’s the month they celebrate their son Louis Nava’s birthday, and reflect on his death.
“There’s a sense of sadness in the month of June. In some ways it's not always bad, in some ways it's sadness,” said Nava’s stepfather, Steven.
On June 6, 1998, Nava and his best friend Dakari Sloley were leaving Mount Vernon Shopping Center in Dunwoody, when Eric Perkinson, his two brothers and a friend robbed and carjacked the teens at gunpoint.
“They could have let them go at that point,” said Nava’s mother, Laura. “Kicked them out of the car, take the car, but they did not.”
Instead, Nava was shoved into the trunk and the boys were driven 40 miles to a secluded road in Bartow County.
Perkinson marched a shoeless Nava into the woods and shot him in the head.
Sloley escaped with a gunshot wound that severed the bone in his left arm.
“None of these defendants have ever taken responsibility, shown remorse. Nothing in terms of what happened and I have an issue with that,” Laura said.
All four men were convicted.
Perkinson was sent to death row until recently, when a judge ruled his attorney was incompetent and questioned Perkinson’s mental capacity.
Now Perkinson gets a new trial.
“We're angry and I'm frustrated,” Laura said.
Criminals who are intellectually disabled cannot be put to death in Georgia.
So a jury must determine Perkinson's mental capacity and whether he should be re-sentenced to life in prison.
“We'd be fine if it was life without parole but there's no guarantee,” Steven said.
Decade of appeals, parole hearings and letters of notifications are reflected in the stacks of paperwork collected by the Lynns’.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can because honestly, that’s the only way I can live with myself, making sure that justice is served for Louis,” said Laura.
Perkinson's attorney Alan Medof had been suspended by the Florida state bar for a crack cocaine addiction and admitted to being asleep during parts of the trial.
The Georgia Public Defender Council – who will represent Perkinson – declined to comment for this story.
Georgia State Law professor Jessica Cino said it’s one of the worst cases of ineffective counsel she’s heard.
“If you have a lawyer who is perhaps one of the worst cases I’ve ever heard of ineffective assistance of counsel, and then add in also the intellectual disability component to it, then this man didn’t have a fair trial,” Cino said.
Cino said while it’s rare for the death penalty to be overturned, the justice system must ensure all defendants receive fair trials.
“Because the next person who comes along - let's say they're innocent - and there's cases all the time where somebody is on death row for 20 or 30 years and they never committed the crime - they also deserve that same measure of fairness,” said Cino. “And that's how we're able to unmask those types of errors when we look at everything else.”
For the Lynn's - it's a reminder of a wound that’s never healed.
Nava’s classmates built a memorial for him behind Dunwoody high school.
His mother said, he was captain of the wrestling team and loved working with kids.
“I always felt like he would be a high school coach, working with kids,” she said. “That's what put him in his happy place.”
