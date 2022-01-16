DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dunwoody family is grateful to be alive after a 60-foot pine tree crashed through their home during Saturday night's winter storm.
CBS46's Zac Summers spoke with the homeowner, Matt Dowling, who said the family has only been in the home for about 6 months.
"It just kind of blows me away. We just moved in about 6 months ago and we have to restart again. It's just miserable."
The massive pine crashed through the master bedroom around 7 a.m. as Matt, his fiancé and 3 dogs were sleeping.
"I literally woke up to my ceiling on my face." he said.
While the master bedroom is severely damaged, Matt said the office took the brunt of the hit, as it is totally damaged with debris scattered all over.
As for what's next?
Tree removal company's moved the tree and debris, tarped the roof and his insurance company will be out to assess the damage.
"It's kind of like.. what are you going to do? You just have to put the pieces back together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.